Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union

The MTA and the Transport Workers Union reached a tentative deal Monday on a new agreement after a midnight deadline passed without a new contract.The major stumbling block in the talks reportedly involved raises for the 38,000 members of the union, after the MTA has not agreed to wage increases of more than 2 percent. The terms of the deal have not yet been released."We won a tentative contract with solid raises, and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life," TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen said in a statement. "That was our goal. We achieved it. We waged a multi-faceted campaign that raised the awareness about the value transit workers have to this city, the dangerous nature of their work, and the sacrifices they make to move 8 million riders a day."Negotiations started in December, when both sides said a strike was unlikely. There had been progress in some areas since then."We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract," Samuelsen had said earlier in another statement. "We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be. We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract. At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement."The union had planned to hold an emergency meeting with its board on Monday at union headquarters, and the city had sent out a strike contingency plan.