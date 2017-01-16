MTA

Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
EMBED </>More News Videos

Candance McCowan reports from Brooklyn as the MTA and union have apparently reached a deal (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
The MTA and the Transport Workers Union reached a tentative deal Monday on a new agreement after a midnight deadline passed without a new contract.

The major stumbling block in the talks reportedly involved raises for the 38,000 members of the union, after the MTA has not agreed to wage increases of more than 2 percent. The terms of the deal have not yet been released.

"We won a tentative contract with solid raises, and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life," TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen said in a statement. "That was our goal. We achieved it. We waged a multi-faceted campaign that raised the awareness about the value transit workers have to this city, the dangerous nature of their work, and the sacrifices they make to move 8 million riders a day."

Negotiations started in December, when both sides said a strike was unlikely. There had been progress in some areas since then.

"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract," Samuelsen had said earlier in another statement. "We have made some progress but are still not where we need to be. We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract. At midnight we were still negotiating the economic package and the length of agreement."

The union had planned to hold an emergency meeting with its board on Monday at union headquarters, and the city had sent out a strike contingency plan.
Related Topics:
trafficmtalabor unionsnew york city newssubwaymass transitNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MTA
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
DOT will use cameras on 23rd Street to keep bus lanes clear
Brooklyn Battery Tunnel debuts cashless tolling on Wednesday
MTA Chairman and CEO Tom Prendergast to retire
More mta
TRAFFIC
4-year-old boy breaks leg in NJ school bus crash
Cross Bronx, Major Deegan reopen after retaining wall collapse
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
More Traffic
Top Stories
Infant girl found unconscious in Bronx apartment dies
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
4-year-old boy breaks leg in NJ school bus crash
Show More
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Trump lashes out at critics; Some Dems vow to skip inauguration
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
LI woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley crash dies
Police: Masked man attacked 2 women in Westchester
More News
Top Video
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Suspect shot by police after chase on Long Island
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
More Video