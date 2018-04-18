TRAFFIC

Town installs guardrail after repeated residential crashes

By
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Rich Lopez has become accustomed to something very strange -- cars crashing through his backyard fence and destroying his property.

"It's a safety issue for my family and for drivers in general," Lopez said.

Lopez's backyard sits along busy Old Willets Path in Hauppauge. He said drivers have crashed through his fence in 2013, in February and just about a week ago.

He said thankfully, in all three cases, the drivers' insurance plans covered the cost of the damage. Lopez is worried though about what happens if he isn't home when the accidents occur.

"Then I got to go on my homeowner's," he said.

Lopez reached out to the town of Smithtown to install a guardrail along the road. The town did a study and found a guardrail should be installed.

"In the geometry of the roadway, you have a curve there, and there is some speeding out there. We checked the accident history on the state accident system, and it looks that there's one to two accidents there a year, so it definitely warrants a guardrail," said Mitch Crowley, the director of traffic safety for the town of Smithtown.

Crowley said the town plans to replace about 150 feet of residents' wooden fences along Old Willets Path with the metal guardrail, which could cost anywhere from $30,000-$40,000. It should be installed in a few weeks.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic accidentSuffolk CountyHauppauge
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
How to avoid damage from potholes
Police in New Jersey crack down on distracted driving
Pilot program bans curb-side rush-hour deliveries in parts of NYC
New hit-and-run alert system launched in NYC
More traffic
TRAFFIC
LIRR Hempstead Branch restored after disabled train
New LIRR chief to focus on performance, efficiency
Embattled LIRR president resigns, successor named
Amtrak announces plans for summer repair work
More Traffic
Top Stories
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Show More
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
More News