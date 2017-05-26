TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer hits bus in New Jersey, jackknifes

Bus flips and tractor-trailer jackknifes in New Jersey early Friday.

Eyewitness News
WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Dozens of people were injured after a tractor-trailer collided with a bus in New Jersey.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the tractor-trailer hit the bus, then jackknifed on the New Jersey State Turnpike in West Deptford Township.

According to New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez, the tractor-trailer blocked two lanes of the highway, and the bus flipped onto its side with about 50 passengers on board.

"I was sleeping ... next thing I know, we were hit from the back and boom. The bus started flipping and it flipped over. I fell on my back," said passenger Dwight Baylor, of Bedford-Stuvesant.

The wreck happened at mile post 19, southbound in Gloucester County. Traffic was able to pass on the right shoulder Friday morning.

Injuries are non-life threatening. Some passengers were taken to hospitals.

The bus is a privately operated and originated in Chinatown. It was en route to Atlanta.

Another passenger said they were waiting to get their luggage and then would continue on another bus.
Related Topics:
trafficbus accidentnew jersey newsWest Deptford TownshipNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Behind the scenes of the repair work ahead at Penn Station
Gas leak at home near LIRR station causes delays
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
More Traffic
Top Stories
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election a day after being charged with assault
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
Tight security for Billy Joel concert at MSG after UK terror
Show More
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Mary Lee the shark could be Jersey Shore bound for weekend
LI Police searching for suspect who groped teen girl in Great Neck
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Slain EMT Yadira Arroyo to be honored in the Bronx
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos