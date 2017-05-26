Dozens of people were injured after a tractor-trailer collided with a bus in New Jersey.Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the tractor-trailer hit the bus, then jackknifed on the New Jersey State Turnpike in West Deptford Township.According to New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez, the tractor-trailer blocked two lanes of the highway, and the bus flipped onto its side with about 50 passengers on board."I was sleeping ... next thing I know, we were hit from the back and boom. The bus started flipping and it flipped over. I fell on my back," said passenger Dwight Baylor, of Bedford-Stuvesant.The wreck happened at mile post 19, southbound in Gloucester County. Traffic was able to pass on the right shoulder Friday morning.Injuries are non-life threatening. Some passengers were taken to hospitals.The bus is a privately operated and originated in Chinatown. It was en route to Atlanta.Another passenger said they were waiting to get their luggage and then would continue on another bus.