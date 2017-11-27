EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --The Port Authority advised people to leave extra time when heading to LaGuardia Airport after massive traffic congestion Monday morning.
Drivers on the Grand Central Parkway and other area roads faced long delays during rush hour.
Access roads to the airport in Queens were so backed up that many commuters got out of their vehicles and walked to terminals.
Authorities say extra volume due to holiday travel and ongoing construction at the airport may be the cause of the delays.
