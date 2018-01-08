Transit woes for NJ Transit, LIRR, Amtrak and PATH

There's currently a quarter mile-long line to the ferry at Exchange Place in Jersey City because of service breakdown on the @PATHTrain. New year, same frequently broken public transportation system. #NYC #path pic.twitter.com/bsSItDs2U3 — Thiago Fernandes (@tfernandes113) January 8, 2018

First it was a disabled NJ Transit train, and then minutes after that resolved an Amtrak train got stuck Monday morning.The Amtrak train became stuck in the North Tube of the Hudson River Tunnels.The trains were moved, but Amtrak was operating on a single track as a result. NJ Transit trains were experiencing to up to 60-minute delays at the height of the incident. Now, they are running close to schedule.Amtrak trains in and out of New York Penn Station were also experiencing around 30-minute delays.LIRR is back on schedule after earlier trains had equipment trouble. Buses continue to replace trains between Riverhead and Greenport.PATH trains were also experiencing numerous issues because of signal failures.Service was suspended on three lines: between Hoboken and World Trade Center, Journal Square and World Trade Center and Journal Square and 33rd Street. Service is again running with residual delays.A broken rail outside of the PATH Grove St. Station had suspended PATH service from 33rd St to Journal Square station in both directions. The rail has been fixed and service is now running with delays.----------