  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Uber and Lyft refund passengers who paid higher fees after bombing

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers who paid higher fees after Monday's attack will get refunds.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In the wake of Monday's pipe bomb explosion, two of the major ride-sharing services are refunding customers who were over-charged.

Uber says it suspended "surge pricing" in the area and began refunding anyone who might have paid higher prices to call a ride.

Drivers will be allowed to keep the extra money they earned.

Lyft says it capped its "Prime Time" pricing and also plans to reimburse commuters who were charged more.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficnyc port authority subway explosionuberlyftNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Woman fatally struck by two cars on LI road
LIRR announces changes due to Amtrak work at Penn Station
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Public transit booze ban gets stricter for SantaCon
More Traffic
Top Stories
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Suspect charged after NYC pipe bomb explosion
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast on the way
Voters head to polls in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
Former NFL players accused of sexual misconduct
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Experts call attempted suicide attack a 'game changer'
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Show More
Rutgers professor accused of anti-Semitism removed from position
Uber driver accused of exposing himself to passenger
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at age 65
Witnesses describe controlled chaos after terror attack
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Suspect charged after NYC pipe bomb explosion
Christmas decorations vandals caught on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video