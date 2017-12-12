NEW YORK (WABC) --In the wake of Monday's pipe bomb explosion, two of the major ride-sharing services are refunding customers who were over-charged.
Uber says it suspended "surge pricing" in the area and began refunding anyone who might have paid higher prices to call a ride.
Drivers will be allowed to keep the extra money they earned.
Lyft says it capped its "Prime Time" pricing and also plans to reimburse commuters who were charged more.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts