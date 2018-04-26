YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning.
It happened southbound at the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.
Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above with a mark on the wall.
One injured person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police say the driver amazingly suffered just minor injuries.
It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts