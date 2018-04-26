TRAFFIC

Van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers

John Del Giorno is over the scene of the crash.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning.

It happened southbound at the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.

Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above with a mark on the wall.

One injured person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police say the driver amazingly suffered just minor injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.

