A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning.It happened southbound at the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above with a mark on the wall.One injured person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police say the driver amazingly suffered just minor injuries.It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.