ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --A time-lapse video provides a look at the dismantling of the old Goethals Bridge.
The video was released by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Crews removed the 350-foot main span of the Goethals Bridge that was built in the 1920s to make way for the new span.
Workers using a pulley system spent more than eight hours lowering the main span onto a barge.
The remnants of the old span will be delivered to Port Newark for dismantling and scrap.
Demolition of the remaining bridge will continue through the year. A new bridge is expected to be finished this year.
