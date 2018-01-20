A time-lapse video provides a look at the dismantling of the old Goethals Bridge.The video was released by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.Crews removed the 350-foot main span of the Goethals Bridge that was built in the 1920s to make way for the new span.Workers using a pulley system spent more than eight hours lowering the main span onto a barge.The remnants of the old span will be delivered to Port Newark for dismantling and scrap.Demolition of the remaining bridge will continue through the year. A new bridge is expected to be finished this year.----------