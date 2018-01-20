  • LIVE VIDEO Congress holds Saturday session to try to end government shutdown
Time-lapse video shows dismantling of the old Goethals Bridge

Time-lapse video shows the Goethals Bridge being dismantled.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A time-lapse video provides a look at the dismantling of the old Goethals Bridge.

The video was released by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Crews removed the 350-foot main span of the Goethals Bridge that was built in the 1920s to make way for the new span.

Workers using a pulley system spent more than eight hours lowering the main span onto a barge.

The remnants of the old span will be delivered to Port Newark for dismantling and scrap.

Demolition of the remaining bridge will continue through the year. A new bridge is expected to be finished this year.

