NEW YORK (WABC) --The nor'easter created dangerous traveling conditions and police reported hundreds of motor vehicles accidents around the Tri-State area on Wednesday. The storm also created problems for mass transit riders, especially in New Jersey, and for travelers trying to fly into or out of the New York area airports.
New Jersey State Police say they responded to 356 motor vehicle crashes and 462 motorist aids since midnight in their patrolled areas.
NEW YORK CITY
There is no L subway train service between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway in both directions due to signal problems between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway. Some Canarsie bound L trains will end at Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues. As an alternative customers are advised to use the B60 bus service.
Additionally, 7, J and M subway trains are running at slower speeds in both directions because of poor visibility caused by current weather conditions, and all bus service was running with delays because of inclement weather conditions.
Road conditions were deteriorating in the city, even after the Department of Sanitation pre-deployed 693 salt spreaders and had 1,500 plows ready to roll. Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended again Thursday to facilitate snow removal operations, and New Yorkers are urged to take mass transit if possible and allow for extra travel time.
The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a modified schedule, and passengers should allow for extra travel time. NYC Ferry service may be impacted by winter storm conditions, and riders should prepare for potential weather-related delays. Service changes and/or suspensions will be posted on Ferry.NYC and announced via social media, app notifications, and email.
Tractor-trailers have been banned on the New York State Thruway from the Syracuse area to New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state troopers will ticket any violators.
The upper level of the Verrazano Bridge and the Outerbridge Crossing were closed in both directions because of falling ice.
NJ TRANSIT
NJ Transit suspended bus service due to deteriorating weather conditions. NJ Transit rail will continue running on a limited weekday train schedule with system-wide cross-honoring, but service has been temporarily suspended on multiple lines.
--Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street and Atlantic City due to signal problems.
--Montclair-Boonton Line train service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Gladstone Line service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Morris & Essex Line service is suspended between in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Northeast Corridor service subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions between Trenton and Penn Station New York due to overhead wire problems.
A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 is in effect. Commuters can find that schedule at NJTransit.com.
LIRR
The LIRR is operating on a regular weekday schedule as conditions permit, but service is temporarily suspended on multiple lines.
Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, and Hempstead branches are suspended due to weather-related signal trouble east of Jamaica. Customers are advised to use south shore branches, such as the Montauk, Babylon, Long Beach, Far Rockaway, and West Hempstead branches.
Starting at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the LIRR began operating four trains that apply deicing fluid to the railroad's third rails to reduce the chance of snow and ice buildup. Continuing throughout the storm period, the railroad has additional switch heater crews active to ensure functionality of the railroad's electric and gas switch heaters, which keep switches operable by preventing snow and ice buildup.
The railroad mobilized snow clearing crews approximately at 2 a.m. Wednesday to pre-salt platforms and prepare for snow clearance activities throughout the storm. Rail-mounted snow blowers are positioned at strategic track switching locations across railroad's service territory.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North is operating a reduced weekday schedule with some combined/canceled trains and hourly service after 8 p.m. to ensure customer safety during the storm event. Customers should anticipate delays due to the effects of the winter storm.
The MTA says Metro-North could temporarily reduce or suspend service if more than 10 inches falls in order to clear tracks and avoid stranding trains.
AMTRAK
Due to the ongoing winter storm, Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will continue to operate on a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston and adjacent surrounding areas on Thursday, March 8.
Amtrak Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York toAlbany-Rensselaer) will operate on a modified schedule.
Canceled service for Thursday, March 8 includes:
Northeast Regional Service: 151,111,183, 193,187, 180,130, 184, 186, 188
Acela Express Service: 2190, 2150, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2166, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2151, 2117, 2121, 2165, 2119
Acela Express Service train 2163 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. only
Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620, 641, 640
Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243
Amtrak Downeaster Service north of Boston and Amtrak Shuttle Service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass. will continue to operate as scheduled.
Please visit amtrak.com/delayalerts to get updates.
AIR TRAVEL
Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports, and travelers are being urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.