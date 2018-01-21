TRAFFIC

61-year-old woman fatally struck in hit and run in Harlem

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a woman in Harlem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Harlem.

Police say 61-year-old Mercedes Dearmas was crossing West 113th Street shortly after midnight Sunday when she was struck by a car driving down Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for a silver sedan.


The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

