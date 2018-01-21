HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Harlem.
Police say 61-year-old Mercedes Dearmas was crossing West 113th Street shortly after midnight Sunday when she was struck by a car driving down Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police are now searching for a silver sedan.
#nypd looking for driver who hit and killed Mercedes Dearmas in #harlem this morning. The fatal hit and run happened just after midnight at Adam Clayton Powell and 113th Street. Neighbors say Mercedes was a wonderful, colorful woman and will truly be missed. More soon @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/bdi6tf8SFZ— Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) January 21, 2018
The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts