TRAFFIC

Young woman falls onto tracks after being punched at LIRR station

By
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
MTA police are looking for the man who punched a young female commuter in the face Wednesday morning, causing her to fall on the tracks at the LIRR Central Islip station.

Police are not releasing the woman's identity, but she was treated and released from the hospital.

Witnesses said a good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks and lifted the woman onto the platform only minutes before the train arrived around 7:26 a.m.

"Initially, when he got her up, she was still frightened," witness Usman Khan said. "She didn't know what he was trying to do, I guess because she hit her head. She was trying to grab on and not get up, and he's trying to explain to her, 'You really have to get off the tracks. The train is coming.' Eventually, he had to pull her off the tracks and put her on the platform."

Khan said someone tried to run after the suspect but was unable to catch him. The suspect, according to witnesses, hangs out regularly at the station but is not a commuter.

Abdul Rauf works at the coffee shop inside the station and said he has known the victim on a casual basis for years. He said she is a regular commuter.

"She was bleeding from the mouth, from the nose, and blood all over her clothes," he said. "She was crying. I asked her, 'Did you know the person?' She said, 'No I don't know nobody. I don't know who pushed me there.'"

Officers were at the station throughout the day Thursday. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficlirrlong island railroadassaultfall on tracksCentral IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gridlock relief? Congestion pricing could cost drivers
Man charged with setting Newark fire that disrupted train service
NYC DOT proposes protected crosstown bike lanes
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Student stabbed inside New Rochelle High School
Winery owners charged with secretly recording customers
3 in mall carjacking murder avoid life terms after plea deal
NJ teen apparently expelled from university after racial slurs
Amazon names NYC, Newark finalists in HQ2 search
2 NYPD detectives due in court to face rape charges
8 businesses destroyed in Brooklyn fire
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Show More
Suit: Gay couple got 'hateful' flyers, not wedding programs
Trump administration to bar Haitians from seasonal work visas
Parents of 13 shackled siblings could face up to life in prison
Exclusive: Homeless families given hours to pack up and move
Suspects set to be charged in NYC traffic stop that left cop hurt
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
More Photos