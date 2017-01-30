Woman fatally struck by hit and run driver in Newark

Police are trying to track down the hit and run driver who killed a woman in New Jersey.Authorities say 47-year-old Josette Morales of Irvington was attempting to cross Springfield Avenue Sunday evening when she was struck by a motor vehicle that did not stop.Arriving officers found Morales unresponsive in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.