  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Woman fatally struck by hit and run driver in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down the hit and run driver who killed a woman in New Jersey.

Authorities say 47-year-old Josette Morales of Irvington was attempting to cross Springfield Avenue Sunday evening when she was struck by a motor vehicle that did not stop.

Arriving officers found Morales unresponsive in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.
Related Topics:
traffichit and runpedestrian struckwoman killednew jersey newsNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Crews fixing second 7 train derailment in 3 days in Queens
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Hammer hits windshield of car on Garden State Parkway
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
More Traffic
Top Stories
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
Security tightened at NYC mosques after 6 killed in Quebec attack
President Trump denies immigration restriction is 'a Muslim ban'
More protests expected amid opposition to Trump travel ban
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
White House: Supreme Court choice could be announced Monday
Delta operations returning to normal after outage grounds flights
Show More
Crews fixing second 7 train derailment in 3 days in Queens
Closing arguments set to begin in retrial in Etan Patz case
Search on for gunman who opened fire inside Bronx nightclub
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos