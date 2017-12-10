TRAFFIC

Woman struck and killed by two vehicles while attempting to cross road in Bethpage

Eyewitness News
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was struck by two cars and killed Saturday evening on Long Island.

Nassau County police say the 66-year-old woman was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike southbound near Emerson Avenue in Bethpage at 5:07 p.m.

She was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 39-year-old man.

She was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2008 Honda CRV driven by a 24-year-old man.

Both of the vehicles were traveling straight in an eastbound direction.

The victim was pronounced dead by a Nassau County AMT. Her identity has not yet been released.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police say.

The vehicles were brake and safety tested.

