Police are investigating after a woman was struck by two cars and killed Saturday evening on Long Island.Nassau County police say the 66-year-old woman was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike southbound near Emerson Avenue in Bethpage at 5:07 p.m.She was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 39-year-old man.She was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2008 Honda CRV driven by a 24-year-old man.Both of the vehicles were traveling straight in an eastbound direction.The victim was pronounced dead by a Nassau County AMT. Her identity has not yet been released.Both drivers remained at the scene, police say.The vehicles were brake and safety tested.----------