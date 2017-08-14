TRAFFIC

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lindenhurst, Long Island

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian on Long Island early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Suffolk County police said the driver hit 54-year-old Pauline Aluska at the intersection and then took off.

A passing motorist saw Aluska lying in the road and called 911. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

