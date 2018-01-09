The roadway is back open after 2 people were seriously injured in a wrong way crash on Route 17 at Highlands Cross. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/oQSAUQOMF8 — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 9, 2018

A wrong-way driver struck another car head-on in the middle of a busy roadway in New Jersey.The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday when the driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when they collided at Highland Cross.Both drivers were rushed to Hackensack Meridian. The victim, a 65-year-old man, is listed in critical condition.The other driver is in serious condition. The driver is facing several charges.Route 17 was back open for traffic on Tuesday morning.----------