  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in Rutherford

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter A.J. Ross has the latest on the wrong-way crash that seriously injured 2 people in NJ.

Eyewitness News
RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A wrong-way driver struck another car head-on in the middle of a busy roadway in New Jersey.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday when the driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when they collided at Highland Cross.

Both drivers were rushed to Hackensack Meridian. The victim, a 65-year-old man, is listed in critical condition.

The other driver is in serious condition. The driver is facing several charges.

Route 17 was back open for traffic on Tuesday morning.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashwrong wayRutherfordBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA begins electric bus pilot program
NYC reports fewest number of traffic fatalities since 1910
Transit woes for NJ Transit, LIRR, Amtrak and PATH
Penn Station work begins, train changes take effect
More Traffic
Top Stories
Assemblywoman from Brooklyn accused of running fraud schemes
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
Police: Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
Ex-NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' pens horror novel
VIDEO: Injured firefighter's tearful greeting after hospital release
Jeff Bezos now richest person in history
Man slashed on subway in SoHo at Spring Street station
Show More
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
NYC police union files suit over release of body camera footage
Toaster caused 7-alarm fire that injured 17 in Manhattan
Long Island woman gets 8 years in suffocation death of newborn baby
More News
Top Video
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
VIDEO: Just how cold has it been in NY? Check out this ice!
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Toaster caused 7-alarm fire that injured 17 in Manhattan
More Video