RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --A wrong-way driver struck another car head-on in the middle of a busy roadway in New Jersey.
The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday when the driver was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when they collided at Highland Cross.
Both drivers were rushed to Hackensack Meridian. The victim, a 65-year-old man, is listed in critical condition.
The other driver is in serious condition. The driver is facing several charges.
Route 17 was back open for traffic on Tuesday morning.
The roadway is back open after 2 people were seriously injured in a wrong way crash on Route 17 at Highlands Cross. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/oQSAUQOMF8— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 9, 2018
