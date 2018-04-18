Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above Passaic deli

Anthony Johnson has the lastest on the fire rescue in Passaic, New Jersey.

By
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
A couple had to be rescued from a second-floor apartment as thick smoke and flames were quickly spreading above the Delancey Deli on Main Avenue in Passaic, New Jersey, early Wednesday.

Firefighters received a call around 5:30 a.m. and arrived shortly after to find the wooden building going up in flames.

It appears the fire began in the basement of the building, below the deli, and made its way up into the rest of the structure through voids in the walls.

Firefighters were met with a wall of flames as they tried to get into the basement. They were forced outside to battle the blaze.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says the four-alarm fire caused the rear of building to collapse, and firefighters are keeping a close eye on the rubble to make sure pockets of fire don't reignite.

The two victims who were rescued were unharmed. However, several firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and a variety of cuts and burns.

The cause of the early morning fire is unknown, but the deli was closed when it began.

