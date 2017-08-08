Trash truck causes mess in parking lot of NJ apartments

Trash dumped in NJ parking lot. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2017. (WPVI)

SOMERS POINT, N.J. --
Crews were cleaning up quite a mess in Somers Point, New Jersey after a trash truck lost its load.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Mystic Apartments on the 100 block of Exton Avenue.

For reasons unknown, the trash fell out of the truck. Moments later, seagulls arrived on the scene and took advantage of the unfortunate incident.

Residents described the smell as foul and unbearable.

The cleanup began soon after the trash hit the parking lot.

A cause for the mishap is under investigation.

