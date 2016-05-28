2016 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' on ABC7NY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1360923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 - Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger goes flying with the Blue Angels.

Channel 7 Eyewitness News presents "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," a 30-minute television special on the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, hosted by David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Amy Freeze. You can watch it here on abc7NY!The Bethpage Air Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.The main attraction features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels return and new F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter. Additional performers include the Golden Knights, Breitling Jet Team, American Airpower Museum Warbirds and more!