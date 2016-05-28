2016 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' on ABC7NY

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --Channel 7 Eyewitness News presents "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," a 30-minute television special on the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, hosted by David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Amy Freeze. You can watch it here on abc7NY!
PART 1:
PART 2:
PART 3:
PART 4:
The Bethpage Air Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.
The main attraction features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels return and new F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter. Additional performers include the Golden Knights, Breitling Jet Team, American Airpower Museum Warbirds and more!
ONLINE:
Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach