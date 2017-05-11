2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

BETHPAGE (WABC) --Prepare yourself to witness skilled pilots performing high-flying, jaw-dropping stunts this Memorial Day Weekend!
On May 27-28, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will go daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The main attraction features the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, along with other countless amazing performers.
Keep in mind this show has easily seen 200,000 people fill up the beach on a single day, so get there early! Jones Beach recommends bringing sunscreen, earplugs, cameras, bags, backpacks and coolers.
Kites are prohibited. These can easily distract the performers. No pets, unless it's an aid for the handicapped.
For more details, visit the website airshow.jonesbeach.com/.