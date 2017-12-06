6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals this weekend

Travelers flying through LaGuardia Airport will have to prepare for some major changes, the latest in the ongoing airport reconstruction project.Six airlines are changing terminals this weekend, including JetBlue.It will relocate from Terminal B, the airport's main terminal, to Terminal A.JetBlue says it will move back when the construction is finished several years from now.Here is the list of other changes:--Alaska Airlines: Moves from Terminal B to Terminal A, the Marine Air Terminal with JetBlue--American Airlines: Moves from Terminal C to Terminal B--The Delta Shuttle: Now in Terminals A and C, will be in Terminal C--Frontier Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D--Spirit Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D----------