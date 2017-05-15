7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

7 On Your Side Investigates: Self-defense training for flight attendants

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Safety in the skies is a responsibility that falls onto the flight crew as soon as the cabin doors are locked and loaded.

But after recent, violent encounters aboard passenger planes, flight attendants are taking safety into their own hands.

In an undisclosed building near LaGuardia Airport, it was early morning and more than a dozen flight attendants on their day off are being trained in self-defense.

TSA Air Marshalls, some whom Eyewitness News can't identify, are teaching flight attendants to fight back:

"You just want to have that know-how, something at least basic, so that I can feel comfortable to protect myself," said Jessica Prendimano, flight attendant.

Prendimano hopes she never has to use what's being taught in this mock fuselage on a real flight.

"It gives me something to stand on, so that if I'm unfortunately ever in that circumstance, I feel that I'll be able to take care of myself," Prendimano said.

Internationally, incidents of unruly passengers have soared up 16-percent since 2015.

In the United States, the numbers are actually down.

The FAA reports 183 arrests of unruly passengers in 2012. That number has dropped every year to a low of 92 arrests in 2016, in a 50-percent decline.

Try convincing these flight attendants that bad behavior is on the decline.

Their experiences tell them the opposite and their gut tells them they need to be prepared.

"With the fundamentals of this, I'm going to know what to do," said Dayle Hoffman, flight attendant.

So whatever happened to "fly the friendly skies?"

"Very little does happen when you consider the amount of flights that occur daily or yearly," said Scott Armstrong, Federal Air Marshall Service. "Very few incidents do occur, but I mean it only takes that one time."

TSA instructor Armstrong says most of the 11,000 flight attendants he's helped teach since 9/11 will never use their self-defense skills, but a few will.

"If they're the last line of defense to defend that other passenger or defend themselves or defend that aircraft, then any tool that they can have to do that is going to be beneficial to them," Armstrong said.

"You won't hesitate to use it if you have to?" Eyewitness News asked.
"Oh gosh no. That's the point. My safety is top priority. If I'm not okay then my customers aren't either," Prendimano said.
