A visit to Teddy Roosevelt's Sagamore Hill

NJ Burkett has more from Oyster Bay.

OYSTER BAY, Long Island (WABC) --
It was the summer White House, before there was a summer White House. Sagamore Hill is where Theodore Roosevelt ran the nation from a small desk with a turn of the century telephone.

He greeted ambassadors and prime ministers in his lavish trophy room, where the mantle is framed by buffalo, an elephant's hoof is a wastebasket and a rhino's hoof is an inkwell.

Roosevelt's Rough Rider hat and sword hang above it all on the antlers of an elk. A samurai warrior stands guard on the round table.



And then there's the wraparound porch where Roosevelt captivated crowds more than one hundred years ago.

It's all still here. Everything but the man himself, but you can stand where he stood and walk literally in his footsteps. In this historic place, just thirty miles from Manhattan.

There is a fee for the house tour, but entrance to the grounds where the roosevelts once played football is free along with the Roosevelt Museum and the hiking trail that leads to a spectacular beach on the shores of Cold Spring Harbor, where Teddy Roosevelt went rowing.
