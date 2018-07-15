KENT, Wash. --Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to launch you into space and it will only cost anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000.
That's reportedly the price of a single ticket to space.
Although the plans haven't been officially announced yet, Bezos' space company is called Blue Origin.
The company has not commented on the report.
Bezos is in a space race with Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and SpaceX's Elon Musk to make space travel accessible to civilians.
