Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to charge at least $200,000 for space rides

Although the space travel plans haven't been officially announced yet, Bezos' space company is called Blue Origin.

By ABC7.com staff
KENT, Wash. --
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to launch you into space and it will only cost anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000.

That's reportedly the price of a single ticket to space.

Although the plans haven't been officially announced yet, Bezos' space company is called Blue Origin.

The company has not commented on the report.

Bezos is in a space race with Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson and SpaceX's Elon Musk to make space travel accessible to civilians.

