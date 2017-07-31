There are a wide variety of attractions for families, seasoned travelers or anyone planning their next adventure. Check out these ideas for 24 hours of hidden gems on the island of Curacao.
Marshe Bieu (Old Market) - Start off the day by walking through the old market, and enjoy get a taste of authentic Curacao by sampling the wide variety of food stands.
Landhuizen - Former plantation homes turned into museums and reception halls are scattered throughout the countryside. Some are open to the public for tours.
Chobolobo Liqueur Distillery - Stop for a short tour where you can learn the history of genuine Blue Curacao liqueur.
Curacao Ostrich Farm - An unlikely attraction in the Caribbean, these flightless birds are oddly at home throughout the island. Curacao Ostrich Farm is located on the eastern end of the island and offers guided tours that mix fun and education.
Toko Willibrodus - For lunch, try the Willibruger aka Goat Burger at Toko Willibrodus. All of the ingredients are locally sourced, and the Willibruger is the island's only burger of its kind.
Playa Kenepa - After lunch, head to one of the most secluded beaches on the west end of the island. Playa Kenepa's crystal clear waters and thrilling cliff jumping will make for enviable Instagram moments and it's only a 40-minute drive from the island's center.
Curacao Snorkeling and Diving - Curacao's sights don't stop at the water's edge - the island has a rich and diverse underwater ecosystem worth exploring. With more than 40 different dive areas around the island, including Kathy's Paradise and Kabes di Baranka, there are a wide variety of views and experiences that will appeal to divers of all skill levels.
Pietermaai District - Once the sun goes down, take the walk from your hotel over for drinks at Luke's Cocktail Bar, Miles Jazz Cafe and Bar 27.
Chichi Curacao - If you're looking for a souvenir unique to Curacao, it's hard to miss the island's Chichi statues. "Chichi" means "big sister" in the local Papiamentu language and the round sculptures come in eye-popping colors that will always remind you of your time on the island.
