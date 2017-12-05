Close call for two planes at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) --In what's becoming a more common occurrence, there was a close call Tuesday at JFK Airport.
A passenger plane for the Mexican airline Volaris was coming in for a landing on the wrong runway, and even worse that runway was occupied by a Delta jet getting ready for takeoff.
The Volaris plane was cleared to land on Runway 13 left, but it mistakenly lined up to 13 right.
Air traffic control help sort it out before anyone could get hurt.
This incident happened just one week after two planes clipped wings on the taxiway at JFK.