TRAVEL

Close call for two planes at JFK Airport

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In what's becoming a more common occurrence, there was a close call Tuesday at JFK Airport.

A passenger plane for the Mexican airline Volaris was coming in for a landing on the wrong runway, and even worse that runway was occupied by a Delta jet getting ready for takeoff.

The Volaris plane was cleared to land on Runway 13 left, but it mistakenly lined up to 13 right.

Air traffic control help sort it out before anyone could get hurt.

This incident happened just one week after two planes clipped wings on the taxiway at JFK.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traveljfk international airportdeltaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
TRAVEL
Thousands of flights without pilots after scheduling glitch
Dream come true: Quit and travel the world
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
More Travel
Top Stories
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Reward offered in fatal Monroe Township hit-and-run
Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital
Woman arrested after driving with NJT sign through roof of car
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
Show More
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
Robber steals $700K worth of watches in UES smash and grab
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
NYCHA chairwoman grilled over lead inspections
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos