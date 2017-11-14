NEW YORK (WABC) --It may seem like a dream to be stranded on a Caribbean island, but for one New Jersey family, it has turned into a nightmare.
35-year-old Kara Kaminski took her then 9-year-old son Nicholas Sandwith on a cruise to what should have been paradise.
Just when it was time to begin sailing back to the pier in New York City, the ship's propulsion system broke down and they went back to Barbados.
That's where this New Jersey family has been since.
Here's why the mother says it's not a fun extended vacation: 1. They both have medical issues and are running out of medicine. 2. She is missing work. 3. He is missing school.
We're told Norwegian Cruise Line flew many passengers back to New York, but because this family cannot fly, due to medical issues, they are stranded.
They were told the boat should be fixed by November 17th and would be able to take them home by the 21st.
As consolation, the family says they were offered a 25 percent off discount on their next Norwegian Cruise.