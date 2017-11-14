TRAVEL

Cruise nightmare for one New Jersey family stuck in Barbados

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It may seem like a dream to be stranded on a Caribbean island, but for one New Jersey family, it has turned into a nightmare.

35-year-old Kara Kaminski took her then 9-year-old son Nicholas Sandwith on a cruise to what should have been paradise.

Just when it was time to begin sailing back to the pier in New York City, the ship's propulsion system broke down and they went back to Barbados.

That's where this New Jersey family has been since.

Here's why the mother says it's not a fun extended vacation: 1. They both have medical issues and are running out of medicine. 2. She is missing work. 3. He is missing school.

We're told Norwegian Cruise Line flew many passengers back to New York, but because this family cannot fly, due to medical issues, they are stranded.
They were told the boat should be fixed by November 17th and would be able to take them home by the 21st.

As consolation, the family says they were offered a 25 percent off discount on their next Norwegian Cruise.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelNorwegian Cruise LinemedicaltravelNew JerseyNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
TRAVEL
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
Federal mediators attempt to resolve Nassau school bus strike
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
More Travel
Top Stories
NYC jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of immigrant
Gunman among 5 dead in shootings that injured kids at school
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
911 call: 9-year old helps save baby sister's life
Show More
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
New Nassau County executive sits down for 1st TV interview
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Man charged in connection with fire that ripped through synagogue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos