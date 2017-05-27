TRAVEL

Discovering the beauty of Long Island's North Fork

Sandra Bookman has more from Greenport.

By
GREENPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
From the beaches to the vineyards to its historic towns, what's not to love on Long Island's North Fork.

The one time whaling and ship building village of Greenport is considered its cultural and commercial hub. Its compact central business district boasts plenty of museums and restaurants and shops.

"It's just become an ideal spot for everything - family, wonderful weekend getaways. It's just pretty amazing," business owner Angela Oliveri said.

Oliveri has owned and operated "Sweet Indulgences" along Main Street for 25 years and says she's seen the town's popularity grow. Her gift shop's elegant offerings mirror what she believes Greenport offers its visitors.

"There's always something new and fresh. There's always another view." Oliveri said.

The harbor view certainly counts among Greenport's most popular attractions.

That's thanks in large part to Claudio's, the oldest single family-owned restaurant in the country. Its off-shoots dominate the town's picturesque waterfront.

Steve Piscano manages Claudio's Clam Bar.

"The quality of life, the vineyards, the farms - still small town," Piscano said.

In fact, the "un-Hamptons" is what some like to call this area - a not so-subtle reference to the glitzier south fork. Lifelong Greenport resident Tony Ficilli is among those who insist both forks have their charms.

"If I want to get hectic, I go over to the Hamptons. You know they got the ocean. I think we got better bays and the sound and everything, you know. The Hamptons - they got the ocean," he said.

You can learn more about Greenport at www.greenportvillage.com.
