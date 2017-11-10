BUZZWORTHY

DREAM JOB: Website's opening includes living in Cancun for 6 months

EMBED </>More Videos

DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $60,000 (KTRK)

Just in time for the temperatures to drop, a job opening in Cancun is giving applicants the warmth of a cushy gig.

Cancun.com, which is a website that helps book accommodations to the tropical paradise on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, has an opening for a CEO: "Cancun Experience Officer."

In their description of the position, an individual or a team will be hired to live in Cancun for six months, staying at the resorts and doing the experiences of the beach town. The job period is from March to August next year.

The "CEO" will be paid $10,000 a month to take and post photos as well as write about the experience in Cancun suited for an American audience.

No experience is required to apply, the posting said.

Applicants must be fluent in written and spoken English, and applications must film a video submission to be considered. All valid applications must be turned in between Nov. 7 and Dec. 17.

You can view the job description and submit your video application at the Cancun.com website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelmexicovacationtourismjobsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
Little Debbie could be getting rid of this snack
Twitter users utilize expanded character limit
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More buzzworthy
TRAVEL
Federal mediators attempt to resolve Nassau school bus strike
World's most senior flight attendant celebrates 60 years in the sky
Nose of plane carrying Oklahoma City Thunder dented on flight
Security checkpoint software mostly back online at JFK's Terminal 4
More Travel
Top Stories
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Cemetery sued after remains found 'dripping' out of casket
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
Road rage dispute turns deadly
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Show More
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
Surveillance released in double murder of 2 NJ women on Halloween night
More News
Top Video
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
More Video