Drone Cam 7: Birdseye view of Jones Beach

Drone Cam 7 captures the best shots of Jones Beach, the site of the 2017 Bethpage Air Show. (WABC)

WANTAGH, New York (WABC) --
The Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach is a must-see attraction on Long Island during Memorial Day weekend.

On May 27 and May 28, you'll be able to witness jaw-dropping stunts performed by skilled aerial pilots.

Drone Cam 7 was able to capture a Birdseye view of the site, with gorgeous shots along the Jones Beach shoreline as well as its golf course and water tower.
Also, for more on the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, don't forget to watch our half-hour special "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on May 27 at 7 p.m.
