Drone Cam 7: Birdseye view of Robert Moses State Park

WANTAGH, New York (WABC) --The Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach is a must-see attraction on Long Island during Memorial Day weekend.
On May 27 and May 28, you'll be able to witness jaw-dropping stunts performed by skilled aerial pilots.
Drone Cam 7 was able to capture a birdseye view of nearby Robert Moses State Park, as well as its golf course and water tower.
Also, for more on the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, don't forget to watch our half-hour special "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" on May 27 at 7 p.m.