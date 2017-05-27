  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE at 7:00 p.m.: Watch our Kickoff to a Long Island Summer LIVE from the Bethpage Air Show
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

Exploring Fire Island Lighthouse

By
FIRE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) --
The Fire Island Lighthouse on the western tip of Fire Island, along the Great South Bay, has served as a navigational tool since 1826.

The original Lighthouse was much shorter about the height of a flagpole standing alongside the newer version. There's also the original Fresnel lens here on display,but if want to see the new lighthouse up close, it's only about a hundred 82 steps away.

If you have the time, it really is worth the climb. At 168 feet, this is the tallest Lighthouse in New York State and on a clear day, you can even see the Freedom Tower.

Employees at Bethpage Federal Credit Union commit 8,000 hours of volunteer service in Long Island Communities each year.

Christine Massucci is their Volunteer of the Year, doing everything from the Air Show to people's taxes.

"Christmas gifts. I have done Habitat for Humanity. I've done the Turkey Drive," Massucci said.

The Lighthouse technically has only 3 paid employees.

"The volunteers are extremely important to keep the Lighthouse alive, to engage the public, to welcome them, and to give them a little bit of the history, " Dave Griese, Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society, said.

You can contact the Lighthouse Preservation Society if you wish to volunteer for a 4-hour shift. One hundred-40 people already do.

Learn more at www.fireislandlighthouse.com.
Related Topics:
travelfire island lighthouselong island summerbethpage air showBethpage Federal Credit UnionFire Island
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
Performers gear up for Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Check out the vintage aircraft at Republic Airport
2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Drone Cam 7: Birdseye view of Robert Moses State Park
More bethpage air show
TRAVEL
BA outage creates London travel chaos; power issue blamed
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Drone Cam 7: Birdseye view of Robert Moses State Park
More Travel
Top Stories
All clear at Newark after suspicious package causes evacuations
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
3 shot in Chelsea early Saturday by person on bike
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Uber CEO's mother killed, father injured in boating accident
Police: Woman hits another woman with glass bottle in Bronx
George W. Bush, Bono meet in Texas
Show More
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Police: Man robbed in Inwood by 5 men; witness threatened
2 found dead inside car following accident in Woodbury
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames along NJ Turnpike
Family of victim in fatal Oregon stabbing involving hate speech say he died in 'act of bravery'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos