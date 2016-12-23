TRAVEL

Holiday travel under way as millions hit roads, skies
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Millions of people are heading to their holiday destinations and many of the are expected to pack up and hit the road Friday.

It's the busiest travel weekend of the year with 103 million people hitting the road and airways.

More than 18 million are using the Port Authority systems and PATH trains during the rush.

Those heading to the West Coast could be dealing with airport slowdowns and delays as 12-states feel the brunt of various winter alerts.

The Port Authority said more than 18.3 million travelers are expected to use Port Authority airports, bridges, tunnels and PATH trains during the holiday season.

About 2.6 million passengers are expected to travel through Kennedy airport, 1.7 million at Newark airport and 1.2 million through LaGuardia.

It advised allowing extra time when heading to the airport during the holiday period.

There is free parking at a lot at LaGuardia airport. Anyone entering Lot P10 up to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 23 will receive free parking. The Long-Term Valet Lot P10 is closest to Terminal A. Free parking in Lot P10 is available until capacity is reached. The current Lot P10 rate is $18 per day until Dec. 31.
Other traveling notes:

-- The Port Authority is offering AirTrain service to both JFK and Newark Liberty airports. AirTrain JFK connects to New York City mass transit via stations at Jamaica and Howard Beach. AirTrain Newark connects to Amtrak and NJ Transit via the Northeast Corridor line.

-- Lane closings will be suspended at the George Washington Bridge, the Holland and Lincoln tunnels and the three Staten Island bridges.

-- On Monday and Jan. 2, PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be additional service overnight from Journal Square to 33rd Street via Hoboken for New Year's Eve celebrations in New York City.
travelairport newslaguardia airportjfk international airportnewark international airport
