Huge lines at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 after security checkpoint software issue

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
There are huge lines of people inside and out of John F. Kennedy Airport's Terminal 4 in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The TSA reports a software issue which is preventing passengers from being screened.

"Software technicians are on site at JFK's Terminal 4 to address an issue with some of the checkpoint screening lanes that are currently down due to a software issue," the TSA said in a statement.

Passengers quickly took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the situation.
