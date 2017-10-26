Huge lines at JFK Airport's Terminal 4 after security checkpoint software issue

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --There are huge lines of people inside and out of John F. Kennedy Airport's Terminal 4 in Queens on Thursday afternoon.
The TSA reports a software issue which is preventing passengers from being screened.
"Software technicians are on site at JFK's Terminal 4 to address an issue with some of the checkpoint screening lanes that are currently down due to a software issue," the TSA said in a statement.
Passengers quickly took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the situation.
TSA @JFKairport sucks beyond belief. 1.5 hr wait, w daughter pee accident in line, no compassion to expedite w plane boarding in 5 mins pic.twitter.com/R30s52FEBg— Bulbul Gupta (@bulbulnyc) October 26, 2017
Yikes: Chaos, huge lines at @JFKairport T4 @TSA checkpoint. Pics h/t Reuben Mourad. If flying #Delta, use T2! #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/xcZqgUKvrA— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 26, 2017