JFK Airport announces new requirements for airlines during winter storms

John Nikodin
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
After a rough winter that tested the patience of travelers and the resources at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is making a series of changes.

New requirements on airlines and terminal operators will be implemented during snow emergencies to prevent a repeat of the days of delays and confusion that ensued following a snow storm in January.

One of the main changes is the requirement of airlines to get permission to land at JFK Airport before departing its origin airport.

"The measures announced today represent another critical step to enhance performance at JFK in future winter storms," Port Authority Aviation Director Huntley Lawrence said. "As we said at the time and continue to emphasize, what happened in January cannot and will not happen again. We are grateful for the continued input from all of our airport community partners to ensure we make good on this promise."

Airlines will also be required to create baggage service offices at the airport and will need to share equipment, staff and gates as needed during snow emergencies.

JFK Airport will also be receiving additional high-speed snow removal equipment.

