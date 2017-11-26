Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Record numbers of people will travel by air, rail and car Sunday as they head home after the long Thanksgiving weekend.
The post-Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be one of the busiest in more than a decade.
With 2.6 million air travelers expected, the TSA says it will be one of its top 5 busiest airport screening days ever.
Under new security measures, passengers will have to remove any electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on baggage to be screened.
But 9 out of 10 people will be heading home in their cars.
If you plan to be on the roads, the navigation site Waze says the times to avoid driving are between 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Amtrak says the day after Thanksgiving last year was its busiest day of the year.