An Arizona mother is taking actions and getting results after she said she was humiliated by an American Airlines worker in Boston.Sarah Salow said she was returning home with her young son when the worker tried charging her $150 to check a small cooler of frozen breast milk."When we went up to the counter I was carrying him in a carrier, the cooler was on the seat of the stroller and the women said, you have too many bags," said Salow.Salow said not only was she given a bogus price but that she shouldn't have been charged at all. American Airlines has since apologized for the employee's mistake and said Salow should have been allowed to fly with the cooler of breast milk.