AIR TRAVEL

Mom tries to bring frozen breast milk on board, says forced to pay $150

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom says airline charged her $150 to travel with her breast milk (KTRK)

By
An Arizona mother is taking actions and getting results after she said she was humiliated by an American Airlines worker in Boston.

Sarah Salow said she was returning home with her young son when the worker tried charging her $150 to check a small cooler of frozen breast milk.

"When we went up to the counter I was carrying him in a carrier, the cooler was on the seat of the stroller and the women said, you have too many bags," said Salow.

Salow said not only was she given a bogus price but that she shouldn't have been charged at all. American Airlines has since apologized for the employee's mistake and said Salow should have been allowed to fly with the cooler of breast milk.

Related Topics:
travelairlinebreast feedingu.s. & worldamerican airlinesair travel
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
United 'Fantasy Flight' takes kids to the North Pole
Baggage fees should be disclosed upfront, Schumer says
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Lost teddy bear gets 200-mile flight back to young owner
More air travel
TRAVEL
New app can help you navigate Penn Station
United 'Fantasy Flight' takes kids to the North Pole
Baggage fees should be disclosed upfront, Schumer says
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Intense video: Frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks
Show More
New Jersey school to remain closed due to mold concerns
Feds: LI woman funneled money to ISIS via Bitcoin
Video shows man throwing molotov cocktail at police station
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
Dustin Hoffman accused of new incidents of sexual misconduct
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
More Video