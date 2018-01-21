TRAVEL

Newark Airport's AirTrain shut down for repairs

The AirTrain will be shut down for maintenance Saturday night.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Newark Airport's AirTrain was shut down for repairs Saturday night

Maintenance began at 10 p.m. and lasted until 7 a.m. Sunday.

In the meantime the Port Authority provided free shuttle buses between Newark's terminals and parking lots.

The Port Authority advised travelers to take extra time when traveling to and from the airport during the scheduled repairs.

The temporary service shutdown did not affect NJ Transit or Amtrak service.

Additional airport customer care representatives, AirTrain and other Port Authority staff were on duty to provide information for passengers during the AirTrain suspension.

