TRAVEL

Newark Airport's AirTrain to shut down for repairs

The AirTrain will be shut down for maintenance Saturday night.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Newark Airport's AirTrain will shut down for repairs starting Saturday night

Maintenance will begin at 10 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Saturday.

In the meantime the Port Authority will provide free shuttle buses between Newark's terminals and parking lots.

The Port Authority is advising travelers to take extra time when traveling to and from the airport during the scheduled repairs.

The temporary service shutdown will not affect NJ Transit or Amtrak service.

Additional airport customer care representatives, AirTrain and other Port Authority staff will be on duty to provide information for passengers during the AirTrain suspension.

