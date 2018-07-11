TRAVEL

Ending a long tradition, Southwest will stop serving peanuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest to stop giving out peanuts as snacks (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines will stop giving away peanuts on flights next month, ending a tradition that goes back decades.

The airline said Tuesday it was pulling peanuts from all flights because of concern for passengers with peanut allergies. They will be replaced by pretzels and, on some longer flights, other free snacks.

Southwest says the decision follows months of deliberation and isn't tied to any particular incident involving passengers with allergies.

No snack is more closely identified with a U.S. airline. Over the years, Southwest used the humble legume in marketing campaigns. A blog on its website is called Nuts About Southwest.

Some of Southwest's other early quirks, like dressing flight attendants in hot pants, went out decades ago, but the peanuts survived. Until now.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravelair travelpeanut allergypeanutsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LIRR tickets marked 2016 or 2019 due to paper problem
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
More Travel
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News