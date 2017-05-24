Just had to evacuate my @united flight using the slide and everything @EWRairport pic.twitter.com/0YhAAPeoFF — Lo Toney (@lo_toney) May 24, 2017

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after a plane engine caught fire, prompting a temporarily closure.United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was supposed to depart at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday.The Boeing 757 had 124 passengers and seven crew members aboard.A spokesman for United, Jonathan Guerin, said the tower notified the crew while the plane was taxiing of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. He said the crew immediately deployed the plane's slides and evacuated the passengers.Passengers of the plane were evacuated by using the slide.Fire has been extinguished.Five passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.The passengers were then brought to Terminal C, Gate 71. United said it's working to get the passengers to San Francisco as soon as possible.United Airlines released a statement saying:There was a ground stop for about an hour and a half after the plane engine.