U.S. & WORLD

Report: Airbnb to spend $100,000 promoting tourism in 's---hole' destinations

EMBED </>More Videos

Airbnb is reportedly launching a digital campaign to promote tourism to destinations President Trump allegedly maligned in a meeting with legislators. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Airbnb is reportedly launching a $100,000 digital campaign to promote tourism to destinations that President Trump allegedly referred to as "s---holes."

The company will use the money to promote its listings in Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, according to Fortune magazine.

In a series of tweets over the past several days, Airbnb and co-founder Brian Chesky shared photos of destinations in Haiti, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and Morocco.



"Things you should know about Morocco: Yes, it really IS in Africa. And contrary to some recent remarks, it really IS this beautiful. But more importantly, it's home to the kindest people who are proud to share their culture," the company wrote in one tweet.


Chesky said in a tweet that 2.7 million guests have booked Airbnb reservations across Africa, El Salvador and Haiti, resulting in $170 million in payouts to hosts in those areas.

"When we embrace the world, we see its beauty," Chesky wrote.

Earlier this week, Trump allegedly questioned in an immigration meeting why the U.S. would want to admit more people from Haiti. As for Africa, he asked why more people from "s---hole countries" should be allowed into the U.S., the sources told the Associated Press.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!" Trump later tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelairbnbafricaPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtourism
U.S. & WORLD
Merriam-Webster on 'Dilly dilly:' It's a real word
Leslie Odom Jr. joins Super Bowl performer lineup
Plane skids off runway, lands feet from Black Sea
Lawyer denies President Trump had encounter with porn star
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
7 On Your Side: What to do if the airline loses your luggage
PHOTOS: Countries President Trump made comments about
'Light at the end of the tunnel' for LIRR commuters
Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK Airport fiasco
More Travel
Top Stories
Police officer hurt when driver flees scene in Midtown
Man stabbed on Q train in Midtown; attacker on loose
Teen shot in the hand by older brother inside home
NYPD officers save unconscious baby boy in Queens
Police arrest intoxicated, sleeping driver blocking traffic
Coworkers call police after elderly NJ woman didn't show up to work
Police searching for attacker in Queens subway slashing
Man says former Gov. Spitzer threatened to stab him
Show More
Dire need for blood donations due to 'national blood emergency'
Father, teenage daughter killed in apartment fire
2 seriously injured when apartment ceiling collapses
Wrong woman killed in botched murder-for-hire
Car soars into building in bizarre crash
More News
Top Video
NYPD officers save unconscious baby boy in Queens
Coworkers call police after elderly NJ woman didn't show up to work
Police arrest intoxicated, sleeping driver blocking traffic
Police officer hurt when driver flees scene in Midtown
More Video