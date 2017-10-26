Security checkpoint software mostly back online at JFK's Terminal 4

TSA @JFKairport sucks beyond belief. 1.5 hr wait, w daughter pee accident in line, no compassion to expedite w plane boarding in 5 mins pic.twitter.com/R30s52FEBg — Bulbul Gupta (@bulbulnyc) October 26, 2017

There were huge lines of people inside and out of John F. Kennedy Airport's Terminal 4 in Queens on Thursday afternoon due to a software issue.14 of the 18 checkpoints at the terminal have reopened after earlier delays that caused several passengers to miss their flights.Passengers quickly took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the situation.Fortunately, there are no longer any delays.