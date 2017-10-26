Security checkpoint software mostly back online at JFK's Terminal 4

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --There were huge lines of people inside and out of John F. Kennedy Airport's Terminal 4 in Queens on Thursday afternoon due to a software issue.
14 of the 18 checkpoints at the terminal have reopened after earlier delays that caused several passengers to miss their flights.
Passengers quickly took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the situation.
TSA @JFKairport sucks beyond belief. 1.5 hr wait, w daughter pee accident in line, no compassion to expedite w plane boarding in 5 mins pic.twitter.com/R30s52FEBg— Bulbul Gupta (@bulbulnyc) October 26, 2017
Yikes: Chaos, huge lines at @JFKairport T4 @TSA checkpoint. Pics h/t Reuben Mourad. If flying #Delta, use T2! #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/xcZqgUKvrA— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 26, 2017
Fortunately, there are no longer any delays.