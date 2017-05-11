AIR TRAVEL

Airline satisfaction is at an all-time high, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

A JD Power survey, which has been conducted for the past 13 years, found that airline satisfaction has reached an all-time high. (Shutterstock)

A new study found that not only is airline satisfaction at an all-time high, but "bumping" is at a historic low.

The J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study used data from 11,015 passengers who flew between March 2016 and March 2017 using a major North American airline. It looked at these factors (in order of importance): cost and fees, in-flight services, aircraft, boarding/deplaning/baggage, flight crew, check-in, and reservation.

Overall satisfaction reached 75.6 percent (756 on a 1,000-point scale). Lower fares, better on-time performance, fewer lost bags, high flight crew satisfaction and the lowest bump rate in the study's 13-year history all contributed to the high rating.

The study comes after several high-profile public relations issues for airlines, such as the dragging of Dr. David Dao off of a United flight in early April.

Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power, said that, though the air travel industry still ranks lower than many other service industries like rental cars or hotels, airlines are getting better at making customers happy.

"It's impossible to think about airline customer satisfaction without replaying the recent images of a passenger being dragged from a seat," he said, "but our data shows that, as a whole, the airline industry has been making marked improvements in customer satisfaction across a variety of metrics, from ticket cost to flight crew."

Using their data, JD Power ranked both the traditional and low-cost North American airlines.

J.D. Power

J.D. Power
Related Topics:
travelair travelstudyairlinecustomerwatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
AIR TRAVEL
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
More air travel
TRAVEL
2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Delta apologizes after family booted from flight
More Travel
Top Stories
Crowbar from high rise smashes into taxi, hurting driver
2 planes clip wings on LaGuardia taxiway
Man in custody in attack on German tourist in Harlem
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
2nd suspect in custody in brutal beating of Bronx street vendor
Acting FBI chief contradicts White House claim over James Comey
Show More
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Dozens protest location of NJ substance abuse center
76-year-old taxi driver killed in wreck in Lower Manhattan
Amtrak, LIRR officials grilled at hearing on Penn Station commuter chaos
'Put my brother down' - Teen describes man's attack with 2-year-old brother
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Man in custody in attack on German tourist in Harlem
Amtrak, LIRR officials grilled at hearing on Penn Station commuter chaos
2 men dead after Hunts Point fire
More Video