TRAVEL

United Airlines lifts ground stop for domestic flights following technical issue

(Mel Evans)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
United Airlines has lifted a ground stop for all domestic flights following a previous technical problem.


Passengers at Newark Airport tweeted that they were stopped on the Tarmac.


There is no word yet on what caused the technical glitch.
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesair travelairport news
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
VIDEO: Ex-Senator escorted off plane for making a commotion
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
More Travel
Top Stories
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Texas mall
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Yonkers woman critical after found shot in car
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican car crashes
Show More
Search on for suspect after teen stabbed during fight on J train
Trump tweets response to post-inauguration protests
70-year-old woman attacked in her Bay Ridge apartment
Wife, brother charged with desecrating husband's body in New Jersey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos