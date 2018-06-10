TRAVEL

Viral video of TSA patting down elderly woman sparks outrage

EMBED </>More Videos

Video showed a 96-year-old woman being patted down by TSA officers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is outrage over a viral video showing TSA officers patting down a 96-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

The video was taken at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The elderly woman's daughter says her mom couldn't walk through the metal detector so the TSA gave her a full body search.

She says the pat down lasted about six minutes.

The TSA is defending the pat down. The agency says it's committed to ensuring security while treating passengers with dignity and respect.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport securityTSAelderly womanpassenger
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Watch our half-hour special on summer fun in NY metro area
Record high number of Americans plan to travel for the Fourth of July
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News