When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

Spring is right around the corner, which means soon the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. will be putting on an Instagram-worthy show.Here's what you need to know about the festival.The festival takes place in and around the National Mall in Washington D.C. There are three main areas to see the blossoms: near the Washington Monument, slightly south at the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park and south of that at Hains Point in East Potomac Park.The festival is a celebration of the beauty of nature and of the friendship between the United States and Japan, according to its website The 2018 festival will take place March 17-April 15.Peak season is different every year, and forecasters often can't make their predictions of when the blossoms will peak until early March. Last week the festival announced that peak season for 2018 will be March 17-20 The parks where the cherry blossoms can be seen are free and open to the public. The festival also hosts events throughout the month and some, such as the parade at the end of the festival, are ticketed, so double-check the website before attending If you're looking for another place to see cherry blossoms in the U.S., there are plenty of popular destinations, including the Brooklyn Botanical Garden along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park and the Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles