TRAVEL

Whoops! Greyhound bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo

(KGO-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Greyhound says it is investigating how a bus meant to take passengers from Cleveland to New York ended up in Toledo.

Published reports say that the bus left Cleveland several hours late on Thursday and was headed east through Pennsylvania when it started experiencing problems. The company says the driver was instructed to head back to Cleveland and get a new bus, but instead drove about two hours past it, to Toledo. The driver then turned around and went back to Cleveland.

Passenger Morgan Staley says they spent about seven hours "just going in a circle."

The company says passengers interested in a refund can contact customer service.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgreyhoundbusNew York CityOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Hundreds stranded in Mexico when airline ends service
Security officer fired after dragging passenger sues United, Chicago
Report: JFK Airport no longer one of the world's busiest
More Travel
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
Man arrested for allegedly punching boy on the subway
Nassau County investigates MS-13 threats against cops
Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park
Suffolk Co. officer saves driver from burning SUV
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Show More
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
Hundreds of school walkouts planned on Columbine anniversary
Suspect charged with killing dad of 5 at Bronx hair salon
3 injured when driver crashes into Long Island supermarket
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
More News