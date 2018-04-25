  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
TRAVEL

Woman with multiple sclerosis claims Delta Air Lines employees tied her to wheelchair

(Photo from Nathan Saliagas via Twitter)

ATLANTA --
A woman with multiple sclerosis says Delta Air Lines employees tied her to a wheelchair with a blanket when they didn't have a chair that could accommodate her disability, and her son says a supervisor cursed at her as she wept.

Maria Saliagas tells WSB-TV that Delta usually provides a wheelchair with straps because she can't sit up on her own. Nathan Saliagas tweeted April 2 that Delta's actions left his mother bruised and crying.

He tweeted a photo of his mother and tagged Delta and several local journalists. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says the company regrets "the perception our service has left on these customers." The company offered the family 20,000 SkyMiles, but they want changes in the disability policy.

Nathan Saliagas says he's complained to federal transportation officials.
