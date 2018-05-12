TRAVEL

Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

By ABC7.com staff
A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

Passenger Safira Allen had apparently missed an earlier flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas on May 1. Airline officials said Allen ran down the boarding ramp of another Spirit flight to Vegas and took a seat that wasn't ticketed to her.

When the gate agent tried to remove her from the flight, Allen refused and instead fired up her cellphone to take her story to Facebook Live.



In her video, which has landed millions of views on Facebook, Allen goes on a tirade about the airline's name, among other things.

"Y'all going to use Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit? That's got to change, y'all need to be called something else. Y'all need to change y'all name because nothing Holy Spirit about this airline," she says in the video.

Minutes into the rant, a crew member on the flight is heard telling other passengers that they will have to deplane to redo the boarding process, which prompted a negative response from many onboard.

"If I can't go to Las Vegas, Nevada, neither can y'all!" Allen is heard telling the passengers as they exit.

Atlanta police are eventually seen boarding the plane to remove Allen, who gets her bag and finally leaves her seat, but she keeps her Facebook Live rolling.

Allen later apologized on her page and said the Atlanta Police Department arrested her for trespassing.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcaught on camerafacebookfacebook liveairlineairport newssocial mediaviralu.s. & worldNevadaGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
And the most fun state in America is...
NJ Transit adjusting schedules for Positive Train Control work
Want a cool summer job? Get paid to travel the world
JFK Airport announces new rules for airlines during winter storms
More Travel
Top Stories
Video shows Century 21 employee punch alleged shoplifter
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Man randomly punches passenger on 7 train
Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'
2 robbers break into UES apartment, rob man at knife point
Mother, daughter believe they were 'targeted' for shoplifting
Massive fire in Yonkers displaces dozens
Woman found dead with hands bound inside apartment
Show More
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
Police searching for missing teacher from Queens
72-year-old man struck by bricks that fell from high-rise
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
More News