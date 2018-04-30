Tree falls onto softball field in Pennsylvania, injuring 10

BELLEVUE, Pennsylvania --
A large tree has fallen onto a Pennsylvania school field during a softball game, injuring 10 people.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say the tree fell onto the Northgate Middle/Senior High School field on Monday afternoon in Bellevue, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Officials say six of the 10 people who were injured were taken to area hospitals, several by ambulance. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The softball team from Williams Middle School in the Montour School District was scheduled to play Northgate on Monday.
